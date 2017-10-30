Expand / Collapse search
President Trump, first lady meet mini-Melania trick-or-treater

By Naomi Lim | Washington Examiner
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out treats as they welcome children from the Washington area and children of military families to the White House.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out treats as they welcome children from the Washington area and children of military families to the White House.  (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump got into the Halloween holiday spirit Monday when they hosted a trick-or-treat event at the White House.

The first couple greeted, shook hands with and gave candy to a procession of youngsters on the South Lawn — including one child dressed up as Melania Trump herself.

The girl, seen at left, wore a hat emblazoned with "FLOTUS," or First Lady of the United States.  (The White House)

The girl donned a black cap with "FLOTUS" emblazoned on it like the one the real first lady wore to visit hurricane-stricken Texas in August.

She also wore a white shirt, black pants, and sneakers, like the ones the first lady changed into after catching snark for wearing stilettos as she and the president first departed for Houston.





Melania Trump grinned and looked amused when she saw the costume.

