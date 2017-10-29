Speculation swirls as Mueller indictment looms in Russia investigation

Speculation has escalated in Washington and across the country as lawmakers await the announcement of at least one indictment in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election — an announcement that could come as early as Monday.

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., predicted Sunday on ABC News’ “This Week” that two prominent Trump campaign associates believed to be at the center of the investigation — former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort — could be indicted.

MUELLER HAS FILED CHARGES IN RUSSIA-TRUMP ASSOCIATES PROBE: MULTIPLE REPORTS

“Well, you know, there are two people I think just from press reporting that it is likely to be, either Mike Flynn or Paul Manafort,” Schiff said. “We haven’t been informed of who it is, and I don’t think it would been appropriate for Bob Mueller to tell us.”

Manafort has been the subject of an investigation into his dealings in Ukraine several years ago — for which he did not file as a foreign agent until June 2017.

Flynn was a Trump surrogate during the campaign and briefly served as national security adviser before being fired for failing to fully disclose his conversations with Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s former ambassador to the United States.

The Wall Street Journal reported at least one person could be taken into custody as early as Monday.

Meanwhile, House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., told “Fox News Sunday,” ”We don’t know who’s being charged. … We don’t know what they are being charged for. We don’t know the time period.”

He added it was “kind of ironic that the people charged with investigating the law and executing the law would violate the law.”

GOWDY SLAMS MUELLER TEAM OVER LEAKS ABOUT CHARGES IN TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE

Speaking on CBS News’ “Face the Nation,” Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn. — who has publicly feuded in recent days with President Trump — said he had “no knowledge” regarding the indictments, and that he’s focused on doing his job for the American people.

“I don’t know the substance. I have no knowledge. Like you, we’ll wait and see what happens,” Corker said Sunday. “But most of us are focused on the policies we have to deal with on behalf of the American people, and right now you know that’s been a sideshow.”

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, also told “Face the Nation” that Mueller’s investigation “from the very beginning … has gone along two tracks. One is the independent counsel’s investigation to see if there’s criminal wrongdoing, and it looks like we’re going to find out as early as tomorrow about some indictments in that area.”

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump was “confident” Mueller would soon “close” his investigation.

The Justice Department’s special counsel’s office declined to comment on the reports of filed charges.