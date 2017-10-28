Mueller Russia probe reportedly nets first charges

The first charges have been filed in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, reports said Friday evening.

At least one person could be taken into custody as early as Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources.

It wasn't immediately clear who could be charged or for what.

Richard Hibey, attorney for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, told Fox News that neither he nor any of his colleagues representing Manafort had been informed of any indictment of their client.

Manafort has been the subject of a longstanding investigation due to his dealings in Ukraine several years ago – for which he didn’t file as a foreign agent until June 2017. Manafort had his house raided by FBI agents earlier this summer and was reportedly wiretapped by investigators – before and after the election.

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is another possible target of the probe.

A retired Army lieutenant general, Flynn served as a Trump surrogate during the campaign and briefly served as national security adviser before being fired over his conversations with Sergey Kislyak, who was Russia's ambassador to the United States.

Mueller has reportedly probed whether Flynn was involved in a private effort to get former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's emails from Russian hackers.

The special counsel's office declined to comment on the reports of filed charges. There was no immediate comment from the White House.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fox News' James Rosen, John Roberts, Brooke Singman and Kaitlyn Schallhorn contributed to this report.