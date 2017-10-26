Trump to declare opioid epidemic a 'public health emergency'

President Trump on Thursday was expected to declare the opioid epidemic a nationwide public health emergency, freeing up resources to combat the issue -- but stopping short of calling it a national emergency, as he previously promised.

Trump will address the deadly crisis with First Lady Melania Trump from the White House Thursday afternoon.

In 2015, 33,091 people died from opioid overdose, while 12.5 million people misused prescription opioids, according to the most recent statistics available from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The “nationwide public health emergency” designation does not come with specific funding, but officials say it will allow changes such as expanded access to medical services in rural areas.

Trump vowed to tackle the opioid crisis on the campaign trail, but critics claim his administration has been slow to act.

Trump created a presidential commission that in August recommended he declare the crisis a national emergency. Such a step would have opened up additional emergency funding and given the administration the federal authority to take urgent action.

“Your declaration would empower your Cabinet to take bold steps and would force Congress to focus on funding and empowering the executive branch even further to deal with this loss of life,” the Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis wrote. “It would also awaken every American to this simple fact: If this scourge has not found you or your family yet, without bold action by everyone, it soon will.”

However, White House officials told reporters Thursday morning that a national emergency declaration was not necessary in the case of opioids.

The public health emergency will "reorient all of the federal government and executive branch resources toward focusing on providing relief to this urgent need.”

Past instances of public health emergencies include the H1N1 influenza outbreak in 2009, as well as severe weather events and natural disasters.

The declaration lasts for the duration emergency or 90 days, but may be extended by the secretary.

“Congress must be notified of the declaration within 48 hours, and relevant agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, and Federal Bureau of Investigation, must be kept informed,” according to HHS.

Since the commission released its report, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price has stepped down from his post while Trump’s pick for drug czar, Rep. Tom Marino, withdrew his nomination.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.