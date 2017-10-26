DNC head Tom Perez falsely claims Electoral College 'not a creation of the Constitution'

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez incorrectly stated "the Electoral College is not a creation of the Constitution" during a Tuesday night speech.

"The Electoral College is not a creation of the Constitution," Perez said during a lectureat Indiana University Law School. "It doesn’t have to be there."

The Electoral College, a mechanism for indirect election of the president created by the Founding Fathers as a compromise between smaller states and larger states, is clearly laid out in Article II of the Constitution: "Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress."

Perez has previously stated that President Donald Trump "didn’t win" last November’s election because Hillary Clinton won the popular vote, but he has never denied the fact that it is part of the Constitution.

The DNC did not respond to an inquiry into whether Perez truly thinks the "Electoral College is not a creation of the Constitution."

There are many educational resources available on the Internet that provide clear explanations of what is in the document, including many from the National Constitution Center, which was establishedby Congress to provide a "non-partisan … understanding of the Constitution among the American people."

