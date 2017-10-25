Trump says the press makes him out to seem 'uncivil': 'I went to an Ivy League college'

President Trump said the press makes him out to be less intelligent and more uncouth than he actually is, pointing out that he went to an Ivy League college.

Trump, speaking to reporters before leaving for a fundraiser in Texas, made the comments after ripping Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake who made a long speech on the Senate floor Tuesday criticizing Trump.

Trump said much of that is due to press coverage.

"I think the press makes me more uncivil than I am. You know, people don't understand. I went to an Ivy League college," Trump said. "I was a nice student. I did very well. I'm a very intelligent person. You know, the fact is, I think, I really believe, I think the press creates a different image of Donald Trump than the real person."