White House

Trump asks Alaska senators if he should reverse Obama decision to rename Mount McKinley

By Alex Pappas, Fox News
President Trump asked Alaska’s two Republican senators what they thought about reversing former President Barack Obama’s 2015 executive decision changing the name of the tallest mountain in North America from Mount McKinley to Denali – and both asked him not to do it.

That’s according to Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan, who revealed the story about Trump’s conversation in March with him, fellow Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke about the name change.

"He looked at me and said, 'I heard that the big mountain in Alaska also had – also its name was changed by executive action. Do you want us to reverse that?'" Sullivan recalled Saturday, according to the Alaska Dispatch News.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Senate Republicans about healthcare in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 27, 2017. Trump is flanked by Senators Susan Collins, L, (R-ME) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R, (R-AK). REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - RC1D6E48EF40

President Trump with Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski in June. Fellow Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan said he and Murkowski told Trump not to rename Denali.  (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque )

Sullivan said he and Murkowski "jumped over the desk, we said, 'No! No. Don't want to reverse that.'" He also said he told the president that Denali is the name given to the mountain by the Athabascans more than 10,000 years ago and his wife is Athabascan.

"So he's like, 'all right, we won't do that,'" Sullivan said.

But that was in March – months before Trump publicly tweeted that Murkowski "really let the Republicans, and our country, down" by voting against the Republican plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare. The president hasn’t signaled any plans since.

But during the presidential campaign, the president vowed to reverse Obama’s action on Denali.

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, leaves the Capitol after Republicans released their long-awaited bill to scuttle much of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2017. GOP leaders hope to vote on the bill next week and can only afford two defections from the 52 Senate Republicans but the measure encountered immediate trouble as four Republican senators said they opposed it but were open to negotiations. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan said President Trump asked him about him reversing former President Barack Obama’s 2015 executive decision changing the name of the tallest mountain in North America from Mount McKinley to Denali.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

"President Obama wants to change the name of Mt. McKinley to Denali after more than 100 years," Trump tweeted in December 2015. "Great insult to Ohio. I will change back!"

Ohioans were outraged over Obama’s decision because the mountain was named for former President William McKinley, the state’s former governor, in 1986. He was assassinated in Buffalo, New York, in 1901.

McKinley

President William McKinley of Ohio was assassinated in Buffalo, New York in 1901. Ohioans were outraged over Obama’s decision to rename Mt. McKinley because it was named for him.

Denali is the Athabascan word for "the high one." The Obama administration said it was renaming Mount McKinley "in recognition of the traditions of Alaska Natives."