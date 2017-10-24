'DWTS': Wrestling with wedding details! Nikki Bella changes the date for ceremony with fiance John Cena

WWE stars Nikki Bella and fiancé John Cena have been wrestling with planning their 2018 wedding as they juggle their busy schedules.

Backstage after Monday night's "Dancing with the Stars," Bella revealed to Fox News, "We changed the date and location."

Bella has been keeping the details on when and where, exactly, their wedding will take place next year a secret -- and she shrugged to reporters that plans have changed because of "just schedules and stuff."

Earlier this season, she had told reporters happily in the ballroom, "I have the date and I found the dress."

But the celebrity couple has a lot going on, as Cena still competes in the ring and acts in movies -- and Bella is going strong on "DWTS" with her partner Artem Chigvintsev. On Monday, they scored 36 out of 40 points for a romantic Argentine tango for "movie night," based on foreign film.

All four judges, including guest Shania Twain joining the regular threesome of Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli, loved Bella's performance. The wrestler glowed in an ultra-feminine coral-colored dress and Inaba praised Bella's "newfound artistry."

Cena cheered Bella on from his "DWTS" audience seat and she said, after performing the first dance of the night, "I was actually more nervous to go first," than to have Cena watching.

"I was nervous the first time John was here but the second time, I don't know," she said.

Bella said to reporters that Cena had told her, "He loved the performance. He loved the outfits and the dance and it was really cute. He just thought it was beautiful."

Luckily, neither Bella nor Cena have to deal with the illness situation that's hit the WWE, in which, as wrestlinginc.com reports, a few of the stars have reportedly come down with a viral infection, possibly the mumps.

The WWE told the wrestling website, "We have confirmed that three of our performers have been diagnosed with a viral infection. As a precautionary measure, we are ensuring in-ring performers and staff are tested and immunized in accordance with recommended medical guidelines."

When asked about it by Fox News, Bella said, "So I heard about this and I guess I'm happy that I'm not there right now.

"I actually haven't talked to my [wrestling] friends but I guess something crazy's going around."

She said of Cena, who has been acting in the upcoming "Transformers" spinoff, "Bumblebee," "Thank God he's been on the movie set and not in the ring so we both are clear of it."

Bella, who also appears on the "Total Divas" reality show on E! about the wrestling world, has embraced "DWTS," saying, "It makes me feel young. Dancing just gives you youth. You can get lost in these moments where the day just seems better. There's something very freeing about dancing and I love that."