Trump tweets his administration has been busiest in US history

President Donald Trump lashed out against his critics Saturday, arguing in a series of tweets that he is one of the most productive presidents in U.S. history.

Trump cited Wall Street’s recent record high numbers and the military’s latest victories over the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq as wins for his administration.

The president’s tweets came after Senate Republicans this week passed the 2018 fiscal budget, which is seen as the first step for the Trump administration toward a tax overhaul.

Trump’s latest touts of his work also came amid a feud with U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., over his condolence phone call to the widow of a recently killed U.S. soldier. Earlier Saturday, he urged the news media to keep reporting on the “wacky” Florida congresswoman.

The Hill reported Trump previously tweeted his administration’s accomplishments in August, saying "few, if any, Administrations have done more in just 7 months than the Trump A. Bills passed, regulations killed, border, military, ISIS, SC."

Trump says he has signed the most bills into law by any president over the last 70 years, but has failed to get a health care proposal through the Senate. A vote in July to repeal the Obama administration’s landmark health care bill failed, 51-49.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.