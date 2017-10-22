Trump turns feud with Democrat Wilson into midterm GOP rallying call

President Trump on Sunday turned his ongoing feud with Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson into a 2018 elections platform, saying the "wacky” congresswoman is disastrous for Democrats and telling voters to elect Republicans.

Trump is upset with Wilson, D-Fla., for her apparent attempt to politicize a condolence call he made last week to an Army widow. Wilson said she was present for the call and said Trump told the widow that her deceased husband, Army Sgt. La David Johnson, “knew what he signed up for.”

Trump and Wilson have since engaged in a very public feud on TV and Twitter.

“Wacky Congresswoman Wilson is the gift that keeps on giving for the Republican Party, a disaster for Dems. You watch her in action & vote R!” Trump tweeted Sunday.

Every House member is up for re-election in 2018.

Johnson was one of four American servicemen killed in an Oct. 4 ambush in Niger.

White House Chief of Staff retired Gen. John Kelly on Thursday publicly criticized Wilson’s involvement in the call and also suggested she was trying to politicize the matter.

Wilson later suggested in newspaper interviews that some in the White House are racist, though she didn’t single out Kelly. And she suggested that Kelly, whose son was killed in Afghanistan, was forced to make public statements on the call to save his job, amid speculation that Trump is unhappy with his performance.

On Saturday, Trump tweeted, “I hope the Fake News Media keeps talking about Wacky Congresswoman Wilson in that she, as a representative, is killing the Democrat Party!”

Trump also tweeted Sunday that nearly half of all Americans are “finally” starting to realize that major news organizations are publishing or airing fake stories about him. However, he did not cite the poll.

“It is finally sinking through,” he tweeted. “46% OF PEOPLE BELIEVE MAJOR NATIONAL NEWS ORGS FABRICATE STORIES ABOUT ME. FAKE NEWS, even worse! Lost cred.”