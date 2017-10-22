Trump plans to bring 'biggest tax cuts ever' in US history, praises Kelly

President Trump detailed his historic tax cut plans, talked about his Twitter habits and praised Gen. John Kelly’s Thursday speech dismissing Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson’s suggestion that he was forced to make public statements to keep his job in an exclusive Fox News interview on Sunday.

In an interview on “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo,” Trump talked about his plan to bring the “biggest [tax] cuts ever in the history of this country.”

“I think we’re going to get our taxes,” Trump said in the two-part interview. I think it’s going to be — well, hopefully before the end of the year, but maybe much sooner than that.”

“So there’s a great spirit for it, people want to see it, and I call it tax cuts. It is tax reform also, but I call it tax cuts. It’ll be the biggest cuts ever in the history of this country,” Trump added.

Trump said he believes he has the votes for his historic plan to pass in Congress. He reiterated his plan to tackle taxes and health care to promote “tremendous growth” and address the debt and deficit in the U.S.

“Well, it’s going to be all growth. Look, it’s going to be growth. I think that growth can be staggering. I also think we have a lot of waste in this country. And we’ll be doing other things. We will be doing welfare reform. I mean that’s coming up,” the president said.

He added, “Okay, and whether people like it or not. You know people don’t like having a house and working three jobs and having somebody nearby where their living better than the person with the three jobs. It’s not fair. And that’s all coming up, believe me that’s going to be out there very soon.”

“I want to get the taxes first. I want to get health care. We’re doing a big infrastructure bill which will be a very positive thing. But we’re going to have tremendous growth,” Trump said.

When asked about the “bickering and feuding” with other Republican politicians, including Senators Bob Corker and John McCain, the president said it sometimes helps because “it gets people to do what they’re supposed to be doing.”

“I think, actually sometimes it helps. Sometimes it gets people to do what they’re supposed to be doing. And you know, that’s the way it is,” Trump told Fox News. “I just want what’s right. And I think, for the most part, they want what’s right too. So we’ll see what happens but I do believe we have the votes for health care at the appropriate time. And I think we’re going to have the votes for taxes and I will say the fact that healthcare is so difficult, I think, makes the taxes easier.”

The president also touched on Kelly’s Thursday appearance in the White House briefing room after Trump was criticized for his condolences to the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed with three other U.S. soldiers in Niger on Oct. 4. Florida Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson said Trump told Johnson’s widow that her deceased husband “knew what he signed up for.”

Trump said his chief of staff is “an elegant man.”

“[Kelly] was so offended, because he was in the room when I made the call and so were other people,” Trump said. “And the call was a very nice call. He was so offended that a woman would be — that somebody would be listening to that call.”

Trump dismissed Wilson’s claim that Kelly was forced to make public statements to keep his job.

“He didn't want this job,” Trump said, adding that Wilson's comment was "sickening" to him. “He is a man who felt this was important for the country.”

Despite his past criticism on China’s lack of action against North Korea, Trump applauded Chinese President Xi Jinping and his actions against North Korea. He called Xi a “good man” who has been helping the U.S. with the nuclear crisis.

“He's for China and I'm for the U.S., OK? So we start off with that, but we do have a very good — I would say an exceptional relationship,” Trump told Fox News. “And China's really helping us, and — well, also with respect to North Korea, 93 percent of things going into North Korea come through China. China is big stuff.”

Talking about his Twitter habits, Trump said he has a “tremendous platform” between Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. He defended his tweets, saying they are “well crafted” and he is being “treated very unfairly by the media.”

“See I don’t call it Tweets, Tweeting is like a typewriter — when I put it out, you put it immediately on your show,” Trump said.

“I was always good student, I am like a person that does well with that kind of thing. And I doubt I would be here if weren’t for social media, to be honest with you. Because there is a fake media out there, I get treated very unfairly by the media,” the president added.

He said, “So when somebody, says something about me, I am able to go bing, bing, bing and I take care of it. The other way, I would never be get the word out.”

The second part of the exclusive interview with Trump will air on Monday on "Mornings With Maria" on the Fox Business Network from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.