Jimmy Carter willing to be Trump's envoy to North Korea

Former President Jimmy Carter says he's willing to travel to North Korea as an envoy, if asked by President Trump, though he's frightened by the situation and questions China's influence on the belligerent hermit nation.

"I would go, yes," when asked by the New York Times' Maureen Dowd.

The 93-year-old said he has spoken to national security adviser H.R. McMaster about it, but claims he hasn't received the go-ahead.

"I told him that I was available if they ever need me," Carter said.