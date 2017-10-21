Jimmy Carter willing to go to North Korea on diplomatic mission for Trump

Jimmy Carter, the 93-year-old former Democratic president, says he is willing to go to North Korea on a diplomatic mission for President Trump amid the escalating tensions over nuclear weapons.

“I would go, yes,” Carter told columnist Maureen Dowd of the New York Times.

Carter, who has traveled to Pyongyang in the past to meet with North Korea’s leaders, acknowledged being “afraid” of the recent “situation.”

“I don’t know what they’ll do,” he said of North Korea. “Because they want to save their regime. And we greatly overestimate China’s influence on North Korea. Particularly to Kim Jong-un. He’s never, so far as I know, been to China.”

He called North Korea’s dictator Kim Jong-un “unpredictable.”

“I think he’s now got advanced nuclear weaponry that can destroy the Korean Peninsula and Japan, and some of our outlying territories in the Pacific, maybe even our mainland,” Carter said.

The former president said he offered his help to H. R. McMaster, Trump’s national security adviser, but has not been called upon.

“I told him that I was available if they ever need me,” he said.