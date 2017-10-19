Bill Clinton accuser Broaddrick slams Lewinsky over '#MeToo' tweet

Juanita Broaddrick, who has long accused former President Bill Clinton of raping her in the 1970s, lashed out at Monica Lewinsky on Thursday after she tweeted the #MeToo hashtag, marking herself a victim of sexual harassment or assault.

Lewinsky famously had an affair with then-President Bill Clinton while a White House intern in the 1990s. In several tweets, Broaddrick accused Lewinsky of not standing up for other women who accused Clinton of inappropriate sexual behavior over the years.

“I have always felt sad for you, but where were you when we needed you?” Broaddrick tweeted at Lewinsky.

Broaddrick made reference to Kathleen Willey and Paula Jones, two other Clinton accusers.

“Your silence was deafening in the 90's when Kathleen, Paula and I needed your voice,” she tweeted.

Broaddrick, Willey and Jones all participated in a press conference with then-candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign to discuss their past allegations of sexual impropriety against Clinton.

“I was 35 years old when Bill Clinton, Ark. Attorney General raped me and Hillary tried to silence me. I am now 73....it never goes away,” Broaddrick tweeted last year.

MONICA LEWINSKY TWEETS '#METOO'

Earlier this week, Lewinsky tweeted #MeToo but did not elaborate.

The #MeToo hashtag gained traction after actress Alyssa Milano asked Twitter users to respond with that message if they had been subject to unwelcome advances.

Several women have accused Clinton of sexual misconduct, dating back to his tenure as governor of Arkansas. Clinton has only admitted to having consensual relations with Lewinsky and Gennifer Flowers, and denied Broaddrick's allegation through a lawyer back in the '90s.

The social media outcry has followed a series of accusations of sexual misconduct against film producer Harvey Weinstein. A number of actresses, including Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow and Rose McGowan, have accused Weinstein of sexual abuse and assault.