Bernie Sanders' Senate campaign spent nearly $40G on private jets last quarter

The campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders spent nearly $40,000 on luxury private jet travel during the third quarter, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Sanders, I-Vt., who has said global warming is causing "devastating problems" and is in favor of a carbon tax, made the payments for the posh private travel arrangements from his Senate campaign committee, Friends of Bernie Sanders, to Apollo Jets, a New York-based private charter company that is "dedicated to providing a luxury flight experience based on superior safety and exceptional customer care," its website states.

The campaign spent $37,567.53 to rent the private charters during the third quarter, which runs from the beginning of July to the end of September.

Apollo Jets offers a number of charter options ranging from light jets, which seat six to eight passengers, to jumbo jets, the biggest option for flying privately, which feature "varied cabin configuration" that offers commercial seating for up to 500 people or "plush business class chairs for 50 or more" people.

Sanders wrote an op-ed for the Huffington Post in 2014 that was also cross-posted on his Senate website pushing for a carbon tax.

