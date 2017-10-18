RNC breaks fundraising record, 'fueled by grassroots enthusiasm'

The Republican National Committee broke a fundraising record and raised more than $100 million during the first nine months of 2017, fueled by small-dollar donors at the center of a grassroots movement.

In a statement released by RNC Chairman Ronna McDaniel, the "record-breaking fundraising has been fueled by grassroots enthusiasm for President Trump and the Republican Party," McClatchy reported.

The accomplishment marked the first time the RNC raised that amount, that fast, in a non-presidential election year. September's $10.4 million give the RNC $44.1 million in the bank with a total of $104.4 million raised this year.

Across the aisle, the Democratic National Committee had raised $46.3 million by the end of August with $6.8 million cash on hand. The DNC had not released September's fundraising numbers prior to the Friday deadline for Federal Election Commission filings.

