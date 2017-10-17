Trump pitches tax plan as 'the best Christmas present of all'

President Trump told a conservative think tank Tuesday night that his tax plan was "a once-in-a-generation opportunity to revitalize our economy, renew our industry, and renew the American dream."

In his speech to the Heritage Foundation's President's Club, Trump implored his audience to contact their Congress member and "give America the best present of all: massive tax relief."

The president was frequently interrupted by applause, and some in the audience broke into cheers when Trump promised his plan would repeal what he called "the horrible and very unfair estate tax."

Trump touched on other topics during his speech, which lasted approximately 25 minutes. Most notably, he appeared to back off support for a bipartisan deal meant to extend federal payments to health insurers under ObamaCare.

The proposal by Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Patty Murray, D-Wash., would continue the payments for another two years. Trump had signed an executive order cutting off the funding to insurers last week.

"I’m pleased that Democrats have finally responded to my call for them to take responsibility for their ObamaCare disaster and work with Republicans to provide much-needed relief to the American people," needled Trump before adding, "While I commend the bipartisan work done by Senators Alexander and Murray -- and I do commend it -- I continue to believe Congress must find a solution to the ObamaCare mess instead of providing bailouts to insurance companies."

Trump also returned to one of his favorite topics, arguing that the U.S. should preserve statues of controversial historic figures, not tear them down.

"Now, they’re even trying to destroy statues of Christopher Columbus," Trump lamented. "What’s next? [It] has to be stopped, it's heritage."

"We believe," the president added, "that young Americans should be taught to love our country, honor our anthem, and proudly recite the Pledge of Allegiance."