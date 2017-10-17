Sean Spicer interviewed by Mueller's team for Russia probe

Sean Spicer, President Trump’s former White House press secretary, was interviewed this week by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team as part of the probe into Russia’s alleged attempt to meddle in the 2016 election, Fox News has confirmed.

The interview took place Monday, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Spicer was a top aide at the Republican National Committee during the campaign and became press secretary after Trump became president. He resigned in July.

It comes just days after Reince Priebus, President Trump's former White House chief of staff, was interviewed by the same team.

PRIEBUS INTERVEWED BY MUELLER TEAM

“Mr. Priebus was voluntarily interviewed by Special Counsel Mueller’s team today,” attorney William Burck told Fox News last week. “He was happy to answer all of their questions.”

Priebus served as chairman of the Republican National Committee during the presidential election. He joined the White House as the president’s first chief of staff. He was replaced in July by John Kelly, the retired Marine general who had been serving as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

MUELLER’S RUSSIA INVESTIGATION: WHAT TO KNOW

Mueller, who is investigating the firing of former FBI director James Comey and other actions of the Trump administration, has signaled that his team intends to interview multiple current and former White House officials in the coming weeks and has requested large batches of documents from the executive branch.

Fox News’ John Roberts and The Associated Press contributed to this report.