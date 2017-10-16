Trump in Asia will call for increased pressure on North Korea

WASHINGTON-- President Donald Trump will ask U.S. allies to pressure North Korea on its nuclear program in an upcoming trip to the Asia-Pacific region.

The White House says Trump will travel in November to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines from Nov. 3 to Nov. 14. Trump will also stop in Hawaii.

The White House said that in South Korea, Trump will meet with President Moon Jae-in (jah-yihn) and "call on the international community to join together in maximizing pressure on North Korea."

In Japan, Trump will meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (shin-zoh AH'-bay) and participate in a meeting with families of "Japanese citizens abducted by the North Korean regime."

Trump will also meet with leaders of China, Vietnam and the Philippines and attend two trade summits.