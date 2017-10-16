State of emergency declared in Florida county ahead of Richard Spencer speech

Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency Monday ahead of a scheduled speech at the University of Florida by white nationalist leader Richard Spencer.

Set for Florida’s Alachua County, the state of emergency comes three days before controversial white supremacist Spencer is scheduled to speak at the school in Gainesville on Thursday, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The Republican governor warned in an executive order “that the threat of potential emergency is imminent,” and that recent events involving Spencer often led to “civil unrest.”

CHARLOTTESVILLE AND A 'NEW GENERATION OF WHITE SUPREMACISTS'

The emergency declaration — requested by Alachua County Sheriff Sadie Darnell — allows state agencies to suspend rules and regulations, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Scott also activated gubernatorial authority to spend surplus money when he deems it necessary.

Spencer, often referred to as one of the founders of the “alt-right” movement, was in attendance at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in August in which 32-year-old Heather Heyer, and two Virginia state troopers were killed.

“We live in a country where everyone has the right to voice their opinion, however, we have zero tolerance for violence and public safety is always our number one priority,” Scott said in a press release Monday.

The University of Florida announced earlier this month that it expects to spend $500,000 on security costs for the event.

MICHIGAN STATE SUED AFTER REJECTING SPEECH SPACE FOR WHITE NATIONALIST RICHARD SPENCER

Students, employees and community members took to the university’s administration building Monday afternoon to contest the decision to host Spencer as a speaker, Gainesville.com reported. More than 300 people signed a petition urging school leaders to cancel the event.

This is the second attempt by Spencer to speak on the University of Florida Gainesville campus, after his initial request was rejected by the school, which cited safety concerns for the decision.