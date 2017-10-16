NBA coach calls Trump 'a pathological liar' following comments about soldiers killed in Niger

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich sounded off Monday against President Trump, calling him a “soulless coward” after Trump answered a question about the U.S. soldiers killed in Niger on Oct. 4.

During a news conference at the White House, Trump was asked by a reporter why he hadn’t publically commented on the deaths of the four U.S. Special Forces soldiers that were killed in Niger. The president said he had written letters and planned to call the families before alleging that “a lot of” previous presidents “didn’t make phone calls” to military families.

In an interview with The Nation later that day, the San Antonio Spurs’ head coach said he “almost didn’t have the words” to describe his reaction to Trump’s claims earlier in the day.

‘HE’S A DERANGED ANIMAL’: EX-OBAMA AIDE RIPS TRUMP FOR ‘F***ING LIE’ ABOUT HER BOSS

“I’ve been amazed and disappointed by so much of what this President had said, and his approach to running this country, which seems to be one of just a never ending divisiveness,” Popovich said in the interview. “But his comments today about those who have lost loved ones in times of war and his lies that previous presidents Obama and Bush never contacted their families, is so beyond the pale, I almost don’t have the words.”

He went on to say the country had “a pathological liar in the White House” who was unfit for the job and that everyone, “especially those around him every day” knew it and were responsibile for his actions, too.

“This man in the Oval Office is a soulless coward who thinks that he can only become large by belittling others. This has of course been a common practice of his, but to do it in this manner – and to lie about how previous Presidents responded to the deaths of soldiers – is as low as it gets,” he said.

“The people who work with this President should be ashamed because they know it better than anyone just how unfit he is, and yet they choose to do nothing about it,” Popovich said. “This is their shame most of all.”

The comments follow previous remarks Popovich made last month in which he labeled the U.S. an "embarassment to the world."