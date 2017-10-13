Iran nuclear deal: What is it?

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he will decertify the controversial Iran nuclear deal and accused the “radical” and “fanatical” regime of violating the agreement multiple times.

“We will not continue down a path whose predictable conclusion is more violence, more terror and the very real threat of Iran's nuclear breakthrough,” Trump said from the White House.

Trump’s decision not to recertify the deal punts the future of the agreement to Congress which can decide whether to dismantle the agreement or impose more sanctions on Iran. But he did warn that he could “cancel” the country’s involvement in the agreement “at any time.”

“Given the regime's murderous past and present, we should not take lightly its sinister vision for the future,” Trump said. “The regimes two favorite chants are ‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to Israel.’”

The nuclear deal with Iran has long been a point of contention, especially among Republicans who opposed it.

What is the Iran nuclear deal?

The Iran nuclear deal framework – officially the "Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action" – was a historic agreement reached by Iran and several world powers, including the U.S., in 2015, under Barack Obama’s presidency.

In part, the deal was made to reduce Iran’s ability to produce two components used in making nuclear weapons: plutonium and uranium. In return, crippling economic sanctions on Iran were to be abated.

"Every pathway to a nuclear weapon is cut off," Obama said at the time. "This deal is not built on trust. It is built on verification."

TILLERSON: TRUMP WILL SCORN BUT NOT BOLT FROM IRANIAN NUKE DEAL

A point of contention for many opponents is the deal's so-called “sunset clause” which would ease some of the restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program over time.

The deal was reached after two years of negotiations.

Certification that Iran is complying with the deal must be sent to Congress every 90 days. The first under the Trump administration noted that Tehran was in compliance.

What has Trump said about it?

Ahead of Trump’s public criticism at the U.N. General Assembly last month, his administration slapped more than a dozen sanctions on Iranian individuals and groups in July for aiding its non-nuclear weapons program.

The sanctions froze assets in the U.S. and prevented Americans from doing business with these 18 parties.

TRUMP PLANS NEW APPROACH TOWARD TEHRAN REGIME

During the presidential campaign, Trump accused Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, then his opponent, for making Iran a “world power” under the nuclear deal, which he called “the highest level of incompetence.”

“If you take a look at Iran from four, five years ago, they were dying,” Trump said during an event in Virginia Beach, Va., in September 2016. “They had sanctions, they were being choked to death and they were dying. They weren’t even going to be much of a threat.”

On Twitter, Trump has referred to the agreement as “a direct national security threat,” a “catastrophe that must be stopped,” the “dumbest & most dangerous misjudgments ever entered into in history of our country” and “the best deal of any kind in history” for Iran.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned that the U.S. would pay a “high cost” if it backs out of the agreement.