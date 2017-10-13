Cuomo to keep over $60,000 in campaign donations from Harvey Weinstein

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D.) plans to keep more than half of the campaign donations he received from Democratic donor and Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein after it was revealed last week that he had settled sexual harassment claims with at least eight different women.

The New York Times and the New Yorker both published explosive reports in the last week about multiple women who accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct and harassment that spanned almost three decades. Pressure on lawmakers and candidates to return campaign donations from the Democratic donor soon followed.

Cuomo, who has positioned himself for a potential 2020 presidential run, has raised $110,400 from Weinstein or his film studio. He is now facing criticism for not donating all the funds received from Weinstein, according to Politico.

"In the dictionary next to the word ‘hypocrisy' is a picture of Andrew Cuomo," said Jessica Proud, a Republican State Committee spokeswoman. "Democrats across the country have had the sense to give the money back, but not Gov. Cuomo. What kind of message does it send to women and victims that despite everything we know about the abuse Harvey Weinstein inflicted on them, he still won't let go of his $60,000? His actions speak volumes."

