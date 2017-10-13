Alabama’s Roy Moore to Christian summit: We need to make America good again

Roy Moore, the Republican nominee for the Senate in Alabama, struck a dark tone in an address Friday to Christian conservatives in Washington, lamenting the lack of morality in politics while expressing frustration with how little Republicans have accomplished since last year’s election.

“This is an awful moment for our country,” Moore said at the Values Voter Summit. “Should I keep back my opinions in such a time as this, I would consider myself guilty of treason toward my country and an act of disloyalty toward the majesty of heaven, which I revere above all earthly kings.”

In a play on President Trump’s campaign slogan, Moore said, “We need to make America good again.”

Moore, known in Alabama as the “Ten Commandments Judge,” is a Christian conservative who is famous for having been removed twice from his position as chief justice on Alabama’s Supreme Court.

“Our politicians today – and I’ve been politickin’ out there – they never talk about morality,” Moore said. “They never talk about healing the heart by bringing back God. Because we’ve lost that connection.”

Moore defeated incumbent appointed Sen. Luther Strange in the Republican runoff last month.

Trump endorsed Strange in the runoff. But Moore made it clear he’s a Trump fan, even if he’s disappointed in the lack of Republican accomplishments since the election.

“You know, when Donald Trump was elected in November of 2016, shortly thereafter, we had a spring of great hope in the country,” Moore said. “If you’re like me, you felt a burden lifted from your soul over about what was going to happen in our country.”

He added: “We’re seeing not much being accomplished… Many people are frustrated and I think that frustration is going to have an effect in the coming 2018 elections.”

Moore, who read from a Bible at times during his speech, ticked off a number of conservative pledges, including stopping the flow of illegal immigrants at the border, repealing ObamaCare and removing government regulations.

“A lot of people think what I stand for is religious,” he said. “They ask me, ‘Well what’s all this talk about God? Don’t you know God’s not acceptable in this system, political arena?’ We’ll I’m gonna tell you. When you forget God, you can forget politics.”

Moore is set to face Democratic nominee Doug Jones in December for the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions when he left to join the Trump administration.