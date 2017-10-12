Feminists tear into Women's March for having Sanders headline convention

Liberal women, feminists, and Hillary Clinton supporters tore into Women's March organizers on Thursday for their decision to have the decidedly male Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I.) headline their 2017 convention.

Tamika Mallory, co-founder of Women's March, said on Wednesday night that Sanders was the right choice to headline the first National Women's Convention in 40 years. Not everyone agreed.

