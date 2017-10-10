Trump's nicknames for rivals, from 'Rocket Man' to 'Crooked Hillary'

President Donald Trump is known for giving his political opponents and critics nicknames, especially on social media.

Read on for a list of Trump's most iconic nicknames.

Rocket Man

Trump has never really had kind things to say about North Korea leader Kim Jong Un – referring to him on Twitter as a “maniac” and “whack job.”

But in a Sept. 17 tweet, Trump bestowed a new nickname on the dictator: Rocket Man.

“Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime,” Trump said as he tried out the new moniker at the 2017 United Nations General Assembly this week.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told Fox News it’s a “President Trump original.”

Crooked Hillary

Throughout the presidential campaign, Trump would often hit his opponent, Hillary Clinton, with criticisms on social media. Trump gave her the nickname “Crooked Hillary,” usually when he mentioned her use of a private email server during her tenure as secretary of state.

The first time Trump tweeted about “Crooked Hillary” was in April 2016.

Sometimes Trump switched it up and would call the former first lady “Lyin’ Hillary.”

Little Marco

The rhetoric among the Republican presidential contenders hit a different kind of low as Florida Sen. Marco Rubio went after Trump for having “small hands” and Trump started to call the senator “Little Marco.” The two also discussed the size of Trump’s hands – and other things – during a GOP debate in March 2016.

Trump first tweeted the “Little Marco” nickname in February 2016.

Lyin’ Ted

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Trump didn’t start out as enemies during the 2016 campaign, but the two Republican contenders were soon at each other’s throats. Trump dubbed Cruz “Lyin’ Ted” when he went after him for his immigration polies in a campaign ad in March 2016.

Low Energy Jeb

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush also got a Trump nickname when he was a 2016 Republican presidential contender – “Low energy Jeb Bush.”

Despite the exclamation point in Bush’s campaign logo, Trump started to use the nickname to criticize his opponent during the campaign. Trump told Business Insider that there wasn’t a backstory to the nickname, he “just seemed” like a “low energy” person to Trump.

1 for 38

When Ohio Gov. John Kasich attempted to team up with Cruz during the Republican primary to deny Trump the party’s nomination, Trump took to Twitter to dole out a new nickname. And Kasich became “1 for 38.”

Trump assigned Kasich the name because he won only one state in the primary and lost the others, Trump said in a statement in August 2016. Eventually Kasich would also be referred to as “1 for 42” by the eventual president.



Crazy Bernie

Sen. Bernie Sanders, the white-haired independent socialist who became a progressive icon during the 2016 election, earned himself the nickname “Crazy Bernie” from Trump.

Trump first tweeted about “Crazy Bernie” in May 2016 when he criticized “Crooked Hillary” for “looking very bad against” Sanders.

Pocahontas

Trump and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., have traded some harsh criticism since Trump’s foray into the political world – including when Trump accused Warren of falsely claiming to be of Native American heritage to get into Harvard.

Thus, Trump began to call her "Pocahontas."

“She’s got about as much Indian blood as I have. Her whole life was based on a fraud,” Trump told the New York Times in May 2016.

Warren’s potential Native American heritage was first questioned during her 2012 Senate run.

Trump also calls Warren “goofy.”

Crying Chuck

After Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, N.Y., criticized Trump for firing F.B.I. Director James Comey, Trump hit him right back – with an original nickname.

“Cryin’ Chuck Schumer stated recently, “I do not have confidence in him (James Comey) any longer.” Then acts so indignant,” he tweeted on May 9, 2017.

Schumer shed some tears when he discussed Trump’s immigration ban earlier in 2017.

But Schumer wasn’t crying earlier this month after Trump agreed to the Democrats’ short-term debt-limit increase and Hurricane Harvey aid.

Sleepy Eyes

Trump has thought NBC reporter Chuck Todd has looked “sleepy” long before the election or campaign. He first dubbed Todd “sleepy” in a 2001 tweet, but upgraded his nickname to “Sleepy Eyes” by 2012.

Dumb as a Rock Mika

From writer Touré to National Review, Trump has called many things “dumb as a rock.” But Mika Brzezinski, co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” earned the nickname in July after she and Joe Scarborough criticized the president.

“Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses,” he tweeted. “Too bad!”

His attack on the news anchor continued, as he called her “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” and said she was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” when she came to Mar-a-Lago around New Year’s Eve.

Psycho Joe

In a Twitter rant about his dislike of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program, Trump dubbed host Joe Scarborough “Psycho Joe.”

Crazy Megyn

Trump’s comments about then-Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly were often criticized and deemed misogynistic by critics. During their feud, Trump took to calling Kelly “Crazy Megyn.”

Wacky Glenn Beck

TheBlaze founder Glenn Beck endorsed Cruz during the Republican presidential primary – and Trump resurrected an old nickname.

Trump dubbed the conservative political commentator as “Wacky Glenn Beck” and “Wacko Glenn Beck.”

Trump also referred to Beck as “Crying Glenn Beck” in January 2016.

Liddle' Bob Corker

The feud between Trump and Sen. Bob Corker has been going on for some time, but the Tennessee senator finally got a nickname Tuesday.

“The Failing [New York Times] set Liddle’ Bob Corker up by recording his conversation. Was made to sound a fool, and that’s what I am dealing with!” Trump tweeted on Oct. 10.

Corker slammed Trump in a recent interview with the newspaper and said the president is so reckless that he might be “on the path to World War III.” A transcript from the interview revealed that Corker acknowledged the conversation was on the record.