Twitter drops GOP Rep. Marsha Blackburn's ad for 'inflammatory' line about Planned Parenthood

A Senate campaign ad by Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn was blocked on Twitter Monday because of a statement she made in the spot about the sale of fetal tissue for medical research.

Blackburn, a Tennessee representative running to fill the retiring Sen. Bob Corker’s seat, said in the ad that she “stopped the sale of baby parts.”

Twitter told Blackburn's campaign in an email obtained by Fox News that the line was “deemed an inflammatory statement that is likely to evoke a strong negative reaction.”

The line, in full, states: “I’m 100% pro-life. I fought Planned Parenthood, and we stopped the sale of baby body parts — thank god.”

The social media platform said it would run Blackburn’s ad if the statement in question were omitted.

She wasn’t blocked from tweeting it on her own account, and the campaign account tweeted the ad Monday afternoon, and asked users to retweet the message as a way to “join me in standing up to Silicon Valley.”

Blackburn was the chair of a Republican-run House panel created to investigate Planned Parenthood and fetal tissue research. The panel urged Congress to stop federal payments to the women’s health organization.

Democrats alleged that the GOP investigation had found no wrongdoing and wasted taxpayers’ money in an abusive investigation.

The panel was created after anti-abortion activists secretly recorded videos in 2015 showing Planned Parenthood officials discussing how they sometimes provide fetal tissue to researchers, which is legal if no profit is made.

Fetal tissue research has strong backing among scientists for its value in studying Down syndrome, eye disease and other problems. But Blackburn’s committee report said fetal tissue “makes a vanishingly small contribution to clinical and research efforts, if it contributes at all,” and recommended curbing federal grants for such research.

Blackburn’s nearly two-and-a-half minute video also features footage of her shooting a gun and taking fellow Republicans in the Senate to task for failing to repeal Obamacare.

