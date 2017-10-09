Trump's feuds with Republican lawmakers, from Paul to Graham

It was President Donald Trump versus Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., this weekend as the two politicians publicly traded jabs.

Trump kicked off the feud with a series of tweets in which he said Corker “begged” for his endorsement for reelection. Corker announced in September that he would not seek a third term.

“Senator Bob Corker ‘begged’ me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said ‘NO’ and he dropped out (said he could not win without my endorsement). He also wanted to be Secretary of State,” Trump said. “I said ‘NO THANKS.’ He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal!”

“Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn’t have the guts to run!” Trump continued.

Corker hit back with his own tweet, saying that, “It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.” And he also told the New York Times that he thinks Trump acts like he’s in “a reality show.”

Here’s a look at other Republican lawmakers Trump has feuded with.

Mitch McConnell

Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell haven’t had a steady relationship since Trump won the White House. The pair have fought over a variety of issues, including health care, the debt ceiling and the investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election.

McConnell also reportedly questioned Trump’s governing style in both public and private comments.

“The only problem I have with Mitch McConnell is that, after hearing Repeal & Replace for 7 years, he failed!” Trump tweeted in August. “That should NEVER have happened.”

Rand Paul

While Trump unsuccessfully tried to push through the GOP’s latest health care reform bill last month – put forward by Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana – the president took to Twitter to call Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., a “negative force.”

“Rand Paul is a friend of mine but he is such a negative force when it comes to fixing healthcare,” Trump tweeted on Sept. 20.

Three days later, Trump warned that “Paul, or whoever votes against [the health care] bill,” will be known as the “Republican who saved ObamaCare” in future campaigns.

John McCain

Despite Sen. John McCain’s cancer diagnosis, Trump has continued to criticize the Arizona Republican – especially when it comes to health care.

“John McCain never had any intention of voting for [the Graham-Cassidy health care bill], which his Governor loves,” Trump tweeted in September. “He campaigned on Repeal & Replace. Let Arizona down!”

In another tweet, Trump said that “Democrats are laughingly saying that McCain had a ‘moment of courage’” for not voting for the health care legislation. “Tell that to the people of Arizona who were deceived,” Trump tweeted.

Trump also tweeted a video montage of McCain talking about repealing ObamaCare.

Trump has accused McCain of giving a “tremendous slap in the face to the Republican Party” for not voting for legislation that would overhaul the health care system in a radio interview last month.

Jeff Flake

Trump has encouraged a challenger to run against Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.

“Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in the Senate. He’s toxic!” Trump tweeted in August.

In another August tweet, Trump said he is “not a fan” of Flake because he is “weak on crime [and] border.”

In his book, “Conscience of a Conservative,” Flake called Trump “a candidate who entertained [voters] and offered oversimplified answers” to complex issues.

Lindsey Graham

Ever since Trump gave out former GOP presidential candidate Lindsey Graham’s cell phone number during the presidential campaign, the two have feuded over a variety of issues.

The senator from South Carolina clashed with the president over his response to the attack in Charlottesville, Va., earlier in the summer.

“President Trump took a step backward by again suggesting there is moral equivalency between the white supremacist neo-Nazis and KKK members who attended the Charlottesville rally and people like Ms. Heyer,” Graham said, referencing the woman who died when a man drove his car into a crowd of people protesting white supremacists. “I, along with many others, do not endorse this moral equivalency.”

Trump responded on Twitter, accusing Graham of lying.

“Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis [and] white supremacists and people like Ms. Heyer,” Trump tweeted in August. “Such a disgusting lie. He just can’t forget his election trouncing. The people of South Carolina will remember!”

Then it was Graham’s turn to respond in a series of tweets. He said he wants to “seek to move our nation, my state and our party forward – toward the light – not back to the darkness.”

“However, because of the manner in which you have handled the Charlottesville tragedy you are now receiving praise from some of the most racist and hate-filled individuals and groups in our country,” Graham said.

Lisa Murkowski

Trump attacked Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, on Twitter during the heated health care fight.

“Senator [Murkowski] of the Great State of Alaska really let the Republicans, and our country, down yesterday. Too bad!” Trump tweeted on July 26.

After the tweet, the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, headed by Murkowski, postponed votes for six Trump nominees for the Interior and Energy departments.

Jeff Sessions

Trump’s unhappiness with Attorney General Jeff Sessions hasn’t been kept a secret. The president has tweeted criticisms of Sessions regarding a large range of issues – from his “position” on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server to intelligence leaks from his office.

“Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leaks!” Trump tweeted in July.

The next day, Trump slammed Sessions on Twitter for not replacing acting F.B.I. Director Andrew McCabe because of his wife’s ties to Clinton.

Trump has also lambasted Sessions for recusing himself in the Russia investigation and said he wouldn’t have picked him for the job if he knew Sessions was going to do that.