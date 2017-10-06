Expand / Collapse search
Wounded Scalise throws out first pitch at Nationals playoff game

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., throws out a ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of baseball's National League Division Series between the Washington Nationals and the Chicago Cubs, at Nationals Park, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., received a standing ovation Friday night as he threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a Washington Nationals playoff game.

Scalise used crutches to maneuver to a position a few feet in front of the pitcher's mound at Nationals Park prior to Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the Nationals and Chicago Cubs.

Holding onto a walker and wearing a red Nationals jersey with his name and No. 3 on the back, Scalise poured in a strike to U.S. Capitol Police officer David Bailey. 

Scalise, Bailey and two others were shot and wounded in June by a would-be assassin as Scalise practiced for the annual Congressional Baseball Game, which pits a team of Democrats against a team of Republicans and is held at Nationals Park.

Zack Barth and Matt Mika, the other shooting victims, were honored after the pitch.

Scalise made a triumphant return to the House floor last week, when he was greeted by yet another standing ovation.

"I'm a living example that miracles do happen," Scalise, who spent more than a month in the hospital, said at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.