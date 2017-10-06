Expand / Collapse search
Wounded congressman to throw out first pitch in playoff game

Inside 'The Story's' visit to the House Majority Whip's office.

Behind the scenes with Steve Scalise

WASHINGTON -- A spokeswoman for House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (skuh-LEES') says the Louisiana Republican plans to throw out the first pitch before Friday night's playoff game between the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs.

Scalise made a triumphant return to the House last week -- more than three months after he was wounded while practicing for an annual charity baseball game featuring members of Congress.

Scalise and four others were wounded when a gunman opened fire at the practice.