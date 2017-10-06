Expand / Collapse search
Republicans who won't be coming back to Congress after 2018 midterm elections

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn, Fox News
Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman speaks out on 'America's Newsroom'

Sen. Corker explains decision not to seek re-election

After first announcing that he wouldn't seek reelection, embattled Rep. Tim Murphy, R-Pa., resigned from Congress Thursday afternoon. 

Fall retirement announcements are nothing new. On average, 22 House members retire each cycle without seeking another office, Roll Call reported.

Here’s the list of Republicans, in the House and Senate, who have announced they will not seek reelection.

Tim Murphy

FILE - In this March 26, 2015, file photo, Rep. Tim Murphy, R-Pa. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Murphy who was caught up in affair scandal, announces he plans to retire at end of his current term. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Rep. Tim Murphy, R-Pa., resigned his position in October.  (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

GOP Rep. Tim Murphy of Pennsylvania announced on Oct. 5 that he would resign his position in Congress. The news came after reports that the lawmaker, who has publicly been staunchly anti-abortion, had an affair and asked his mistress to get an abortion when they believed she was pregnant.

Murphy, 65, said he will “take personal time to seek help as my family and I continue to work through our personal difficulties.” 

Bob Corker

FILE - In this April 5, 2016, file photo, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republican Donald Trump has narrowed down his vice presidential shortlist to a handful of contenders that he's met with including Corker. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., announced last month that he will not run for a third term.  (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., announced on Sept. 27 that he will not seek a third term in 2018.

Corker, 65, had previously said that he “couldn’t imagine” serving more than two terms.

Dave Trott

In this Aug. 5, 2014 file photo, Republican David Trott, a candidate for Michigan's 11th congressional district, stands next to his wife, Kappy, during an interview at his election night party in Troy, Mich. In a statement Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, Rep. Dave Trott, R-Mich., says he will not seek re-election. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Rep. Dave Trott, R-Mich., said he will not seek reelection, potentially paving the way for the Republican-leaning district to flip.  (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Rep. Dave Trott, R-Mich., announced on Sept. 11 that he would not seek reelection.

Trott, 56, will retire at the end of his second term. His district is Republican-leaning, but analysts told the Detroit News that a Democrat could flip the seat.

Charlie Dent

FILE - In this March 23, 2017, file photo, Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pa., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Dent, leader of an influential caucus of GOP moderates in the House, announced he will not seek re-election to an eighth House term next year. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania, who has been openly critical of President Donald Trump, announced his retirement in September.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Pennsylvania Rep. Charlie Dent said on Sept. 7 that he would not seek reelection. The seven-term moderate congressman told Fox News that he made the decision both from personal reasons and because “the polarization around here is pretty severe.”

Dent, 57, has been openly critical of Trump. He voted against party lines and a repeal of ObamaCare earlier this summer.

Dave Reichert

FILE - In this July 28, 2017, file photo, Rep. Dave Reichert, R-Wash., arrives for a House Republican Conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Reichert said Sept. 6, 2017, he is retiring from Congress after seven terms. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Rep. Dave Reichert served seven terms in congress.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

After serving seven terms in Congress, Rep. Dave Reichert, R-Wash., said he would not seek reelection on Sept. 6. A former sheriff, Reichert, 67, represents a district that is being targeted by Democrats in 2018. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won the area in the 2016 election.

Reichert said the decision to retire from Congress was “the right one for my family and me.”

Jimmy Duncan

Rep. Jimmy Duncan Jr., R-Tenn., announced in July that he would not seek reelection.

In announcing his retirement, Duncan, 70, thanked conservatives who supported him against “recent attacks against me from the far left.”

"I love my job, but I love my family more."

- Rep. Duncan

“I have decided I wanted to spend less time in airports, airplanes and traveling around the district and more time with my family, especially my nine grandchildren, who all live in Knoxville,” Duncan said. “I love my job, but I love my family more.”

Roll Call reported that Duncan’s sister, state Sen. Becky Duncan Massey, could launch a bid for his empty seat.

Ileana Ros-Lehtinen

In this photo taken Nov. 9, 2010, Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla., hugs a supporter during a Memorial Day Ceremony in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen was not a strong supporter of President Donald Trump.  (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla., announced on April 30 that she would not seek reelection. Ros-Lehtinen, 65, has been a congresswoman since 1989.

“The most difficult challenge is not to simply keep winning elections; but rather the more difficult challenge is to not let the ability to win define my seasons,” she said.

Born in Havana, Cuba, Ros-Lehtinen is considered a moderate Republican who was not a strong supporter of Trump.

Lynn Jenkins

Republican Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins speaks to supporters after winning re-election in the U.S. midterm race in Kansas, in Topeka, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS) - GM1EAB513AF01

Thought to be a candidate for governor in Kansas, Rep. Lynn Jenkins instead said she'll be returning to the private sector.  (Reuters/Mark Kauzlarich)

Rep. Lynn Jenkins, R-Kan., announced on Jan. 25 that she would not seek reelection or run for another office.

Jenkins, 54, said she wanted to return to the private sector although she was highly rumored to be a possible gubernatorial candidate in Kansas.

Sam Johnson

U.S. House Minority leader John Boehner (L)(R-OH) wipes tears from his face as he listens to fellow rep. Sam Johnson (R-TX) speak about his time as a prisoner during the Vietnam war, following a Republican conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington February 13, 2007. Before the House began a debate on an Iraq war resolution Tuesday, Johnson said 34 years ago when he was a prisoner of war, opposition to the conflict from within America hurt the morale of troops on the ground in Vietnam, just as the current resolution may hurt the morale of troops currently in Iraq. Rep. Roy Blunt (R-MO) is pictured between Boehner and Johnson. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES) - GM1DUPIVZZAA

Longtime Rep. Sam Johnson, 86, announced his retirement in January.  (Reuters/Jason Reed)

Longtime Texas Rep. Sam Johnson announced his retirement on Jan. 6.

“For me, the Lord has made clear that the season of my life in Congress is coming to an end,” Johnson, 86, said.

Johnson is an Air Force veteran who was a prisoner of war at the infamous Hanoi Hilton in Vietnam.

Kristi Noem

U.S. Representative Kristi Noem (R-SD) addresses the 38th annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) meeting at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, February 10, 2011. The CPAC is a project of the American Conservative Union Foundation. REUTERS/Larry Downing (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS) - GM1E72B043M01

Rep. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., is running for governor in her state.  (Reuters/Larry Downing)

Instead of seeking reelection in 2018, Rep. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., announced in November 2016 that she will run for governor instead.

In her announcement, Noem, 45, said her gubernatorial campaign would officially kick off in 2017.

Raul Labrador

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 10: Rep. Raul Labrador (R-ID), speaks at the Conservative Political Action conference (CPAC), on February 10, 2011 in Washington, DC. The CPAC annual gathering is a project of the American Conservative Union. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Raul Labrador

Rep. Raul Labrador announced he would run for governor of Idaho in 2018.  (Getty Images/Mark Wilson)

Rep. Raul Labrador, R-Idaho, announced this summer that he would finish out his current term but then run for governor of Idaho in 2018 instead of reelection, according to HuffPost.

Labrador, 49, is a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus.

Steve Pearce

New Mexico Rep. Steve Pearce opted to run for governor of his state instead of reelection in July.

Pearce, 70, has been a congressman for more than 12 years. He told the Albuquerque Journal that as governor he would focus on the exodus of young people leaving the state. 

Kaitlyn Schallhorn is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @K_Schallhorn.