White House investigates third private email account affiliated with Ivanka Trump, Kushner family

White House officials are investigating emails affiliated with a previously unreported email account used by Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, both of whom are White House advisers, just after launching an investigation into private email use among White House staff.

White House email addresses have sent hundreds of emails since January to accounts on the Kushner family domain, according to Politico and the Project on Government Oversight. A significant chunk of the emails were sent not to individual personal accounts, but to an account both Kushner and Ivanka Trump used along with their personal household staff for family scheduling.

This third account, which was set up in December, is concerning and calls into question the breadth of personal email use from Ivanka Trump and Kushner, according to the report.

The content of the emails includes non-public travel documents, internal schedules, and some official White House materials. This content was primarily sent from Ivanka Trump, her assistant, and others who work with Ivanka Trump and Kushner in the White House. Most of the emails received from the account were from the White House, but some exceptions for other private accounts apply.

