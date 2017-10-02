Facebook to handover 3,000 Russian-related ads to Congress

Facebook officials will meet with House and Senate intelligence committees Monday to hand over more than 3,000 ads that ran during the 2016 presidential election that were linked to a Russian ad agency.

The social media giant said last month that it had found 450 accounts and around $100,000 that was spend on political ads that ran during the U.S. election that were likely operated by associated with a Russian entity called the Internet Research Agency.

Facebook said the ads addressed social and political issues and ran between 2015 and 2017.

On Sept. 21, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company would hand over the ads to Congress and take measures to ensure that political ads that appear on the site are more transparent.

Although Facebook has not confirmed the nature of the ads, new reports suggest they are related to issues dealing with religion, race, and gun ownership, The New York Times reported.

Twitter has said it found similar postings linked to those same accounts and that it suspended 22 accounts because of it.

House and Senate intelligence panels have asked both companies, along with Google, to testify publicly in the coming weeks but none of the companies have said whether they will accept the invitations.

It is unclear whether the ads will eventually be released publicly. Several lawmakers — including Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence panel — have said they believe the American public should see them.

"As a general rule, we are limited in what we can discuss publicly about law enforcement investigations, so we may not always be able to share our findings publicly," Zuckerberg said. "But we support Congress in deciding how to best use this information to inform the public, and we expect the government to publish its findings when their investigation is complete."

Facebook officials will also meet with the Senate Judiciary Committee in addition to working with Special Counsel Bob Mueller's investigation into the Russian meddling at the Justice Department.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.