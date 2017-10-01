White House to glow pink for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The White House will turn a different shade Sunday to highlight National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"During October, we raise awareness and encourage people to take steps to reduce their risk of breast cancer," first lady Melania Trump said in a statement released ahead of the White House being illuminated in pink light Sunday.

"I encourage all women to talk to their healthcare providers about mammograms and other methods of early detection and what can be done to reduce that risk."

The annual tradition started by President George W. Bush in 2008 is also a gesture of support to the more than 250,000 women and 2,000 men in the U.S. who will likely be diagnosed with some form of breast cancer in 2017.

