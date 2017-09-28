Wray installed as FBI director, replacing Comey

Chris Wray has been formally installed as the new FBI director.

He replaces James Comey, who was fired in May by President Donald Trump after fewer than four years on the job.

The ceremony at FBI headquarters on Thursday was notable because neither Comey nor Robert Mueller, who preceded him as FBI director, was present.

Mueller is now leading a Justice Department investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election. As part of that probe, he and his team of investigators are looking into the circumstances of Comey's firing.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke at the ceremony.

Wray was a former high-ranking Justice Department official during the George W. Bush administration.