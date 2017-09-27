Associated Press hires HuffPost editor to lead new 'fact-checking' unit

The Associated Press announced Monday it was unveiling a new fact-checking operation, led by former HuffPost editor Karen Mahabir.

"The Associated Press is joining with the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation to expand its fact-checking efforts and ability to debunk misinformation," the wire service announced.

"Knight is granting $245,000 to enable the AP to experiment with new forms of storytelling for social media and mobile platforms and to use data and automation to better understand how consumers make decisions about what kinds of information to trust," the AP wrote.

Mahabir led breaking news coverage for HuffPost as managing editor for news. Before her stint at the liberal news organization, Mahabir previously worked at the AP.

Mahabir's social media history suggests she fit in nicely with the liberal, anti-Trump crowd.

