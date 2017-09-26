Prototypes for Trump's border wall break ground in San Diego

President Trump’s much-touted border wall became one step closer to reality on Tuesday.

Construction began on eight wall prototypes for the wall. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said eight wall prototypes will go up in San Diego. Eight of them will be made of concrete while the others will be made of “other material."

TRUMP'S BORDER WALL: A LOOK AT THE NUMBERS

"We are committed to securing our border and that includes constructing border walls. Our multi-pronged strategy to ensure the safety and security of the American people includes barriers, infrastructure, technology and people,” said Ronald Vitiello, CBP’s acting deputy commissioner. “Moving forward with the prototypes enables us to continue to incorporate all the tools necessary to secure our border."

Trump has promised a “big, beautiful wall” to cut down on illegal immigration on the porous border with Mexico. The wall could cost anywhere from $8 to $21 billion to construct.

The walls would be between 18 to 30 feet high. The federal agency may pick several designs or none of them.