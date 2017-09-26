Polls close in Alabama Senate runoff seen as test of Trump influence

Polls closed Tuesday in Alabama’s GOP Senate primary runoff between Sen. Luther Strange and former state Chief Justice Roy Moore, a race that has pitted President Donald Trump against some of his most loyal supporters, including former chief strategist Steve Bannon, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and a slew of conservative members of the House of Representatives.

Despite high-level interest in the race, officials projected that only between 12 and 15 percent of eligible voters would cast a ballot. That is widely considered to be a positive sign for Moore, who led Strange by about 25,000 votes in last month’s primary but failed to get the outright majority required to avoid the runoff. Turnout for the August primary, which was fought between 10 Republican candidates, was just 17 percent.

The winner of the runoff will become the favorite in December's general election against Democrat Doug Jones, a lawyer and former U.S. attorney during President Bill Clinton's administration. Jones is perhaps best known for prosecuting Ku Klux Klansmen responsible for killing four black girls in the 1963 bombing of a Birmingham church.

The winner of that race will complete the Senate term started by Attorney General Jeff Sessions and be up for re-election in 2020.

Polls have consistently shown Strange trailing Moore and the incumbent has looked to Washington in the hope of closing the gap. Trump, popular with Republicans in Alabama, flew to Huntsville on Friday for a campaign rally for Strange to try to inject a jolt of energize into his campaign.

During the rally in Huntsville, the president portrayed Strange as loyal to him and said he appreciated how Strange agreed to vote for ObamaCare replacement legislation this summer without asking any favors from him. However, Trump’s endorsement was overshadowed nationally by his attack on NFL players who kneel during the National Anthem prior to games.

Trump supported Strange with a Tweet sent before voting began Tuesday morning: "Luther Strange has been shooting up in the Alabama polls since my endorsement. Finish the job - vote for 'Big Luther.'"

Pence also flew to Birmingham on Monday evening to campaign for Strange.

"Luther Strange is a real conservative. He's a leader and a real friend to President Trump. I got to tell you, Big Luther has been making a big difference in Washington," Pence said before exiting the stage to the tune of "Sweet Home Alabama."

A super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Kentucky has also pumped millions of dollars into the race on behalf of Strange – a move that may play into Moore’s pitch as the anti-establishment candidate.

"Mitch McConnell needs to be replaced and your vote tomorrow may determine that," Moore said Monday at a Fairhope rally attended by Bannon, Brexit leader Nigel Farage, and "Duck Dynasty" star Phil Robertson.

Bannon told the crowd that Alabama can show the world "that this populist, nationalist, conservative movement is on the rise."

"A vote for Roy Moore is a vote for Donald J. Trump," Bannon said.

Wearing a white cowboy hat and leather vest at the rally Monday night, Moore repeated the conservative Christian themes he has used his entire public career. He also lashed out at attack ads run against him in the race, including one suggesting he was weak on gun rights. "I believe in the Second Amendment," Moore said, pulling a handgun from his pocket.

Moore, known in Alabama as the "Ten Commandments Judge," has a colorful political history that has both fueled and complicated his rise.

Moore first received national attention in the 1990s as a county judge when he hung a wooden Ten Commandments plaque on the wall of his courtroom. The ACLU filed a lawsuit against him.

Benefiting from his popularity after the episode, Moore then ran and won a race for chief justice of the state’s Supreme Court in 2000. But he was ousted after refusing to remove a 5,280-pound granite Ten Commandments monument from the rotunda of the state judicial building.

Moore resurrected his political career in 2012, when he was elected chief justice again. But his second tenure was short-lived: in 2016, Moore was suspended as chief justice after he directed probate judges not to issue marriage certificates to gay couples.

Strange, the former attorney general in Alabama, was temporarily appointed to the seat in April by then-Gov. Robert Bentley, who has since resigned in disgrace. Opponents have used the appointment against Strange, accusing Bentley of naming him to the seat so he could install someone who might be more sympathetic to him in the state attorney general’s office.

On the outskirts of Montgomery, 76-year-old Air Force retiree John Lauer said Trump's endorsement swayed him to vote for Strange on Tuesday.

"I voted for Strange. I'm a Trump voter. Either one is going to basically do the Trump agenda, but since Trump came out for Luther, I voted for Luther," said Lauer said.

Merlene Bohannon, a widow with three grown children, said she had planned to vote for Strange until seeing Bannon stump for Moore on Fox News on Monday night.

"Steve Bannon and God spoke to me, and this morning when I went in I voted for Moore," said Bohannon, 74.

Fox News' Alex Pappas and the Associated Press contributed to this report.