McCain says Trump never apologized for 'war hero' dig

Sen. John McCain revealed on Sunday that President Trump never apologized to him for suggesting on the campaign trail that the senator and Vietnam prisoner wasn’t a war hero.

In an interview with CBS’ "60 Minutes" Sunday night, McCain, R-Ariz., said that he’d be open to “rapprochement” with Trump.

"He's not a war hero," Trump said.

"He was a war hero because he was captured," he said in Iowa in June 2015. "I like people who weren’t captured."

McCain, 81, languished for more than five years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam after his plane was shot down in 1967 during combat. McCain was released in March of 1973.

Injuries sustained from being tortured left the veteran unable to lift his arms above his head.

The Arizona senator said that the two share different values, thus making them different people.

"He is in the business of making money and he has been successful both in television as well as Miss America and others. I was raised in a military family," McCain said. "I was raised in the concept and belief that duty, honor, country is the … is the lodestar for the behavior that we have to exhibit every single day."

McCain's office announced in July the lawmaker was diagnosed with a brain tumor, known as a glioblastoma, associated with a blood clot above his left eye.

In August, upon returning to the Senate floor, McCain cast the deciding vote against an Obamacare repeal-and-replace bill, something Trump strongly has been pushing for.

When asked if he voted "no" as a way to get back at Trump, McCain said "life is too short" to worry about every thing someone has said to someone else.

"If I took offense at everybody who has said something about me, or disparaged me or something like that — life is too short. You've gotta move on," McCain said. "And on an issue of this importance to the nation, for me to worry about a personal relationship, then I'm not doing my job."