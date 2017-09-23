What Trump does with expiring travel ban will shape Supreme Court fight

What President Trump chooses to do as his travel ban expires Sunday will determine the contours of the battle scheduled to arrive at the Supreme Court next month.

Ninety days will have elapsed since the Supreme Court in June allowed the entry ban to proceed in a limited fashion. Other expiration dates and deadlines pertaining to refugees affected by the order loom at the end of October.

Speculation abounds about how Trump may respond to the looming entry ban deadline, with the Wall Street Journal saying Friday that the Trump administration is plotting "targeted restrictions affecting a slightly larger number of countries" than the second order. Trump's second order implementing the travel ban took aim at foreign nationals arriving from six Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. The White House did not confirm the Journal's report, but told the Washington Examiner in an email, "The Trump administration will ensure we only admit those who can be properly vetted and will not pose a threat to national security or public safety."

Legal experts think advocates on both sides of the issue may want to press on even if the high court would rather punt on making any decision.