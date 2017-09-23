Steve Bannon to travel to Alabama to campaign against Trump-endorsed candidate

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon will head to Alabama to campaign for Roy Moore – the Christian conservative who is running against the candidate endorsed by President Trump in the state’s Republican Senate race.

A source close to Bannon confirmed to Fox News that Bannon, along with Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson, will headline a rally for Moore on Monday night.

Trump has endorsed Luther Strange, the appointed incumbent senator, in the runoff, which takes place Tuesday. The president held a rally for Strange on Friday evening. Strange’s campaign has benefited from the support of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and political organizations tied to him.

TRUMP CAMPAIGNS IN ALABAMA FOR SENATE CANDIDATE LUTHER STRANGE

The race has divided Trump from some of his usual allies.

Bannon, who left the White House last month after serving as Trump’s chief strategist, is backing Moore, the state’s former chief justice.

“Steve is excited to support President Trump and his agenda by fighting back against Mitch McConnell and battling lobbyists like Luther Strange,” the source said.

Bannon’s appearance at the rally was first reported by Axios.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to fly to Alabama on Monday to campaign for Strange.

Strange, the former attorney general in Alabama, was temporarily appointed to the seat in April after Attorney General Jeff Sessions joined the Trump administration.

Moore, known in Alabama as the “Ten Commandments Judge,” is a Christian conservative who is famous for having been removed twice from his position on Alabama’s Supreme Court.

The winner of the GOP runoff will face Doug Jones, a former U.S. attorney under the Clinton administration who was endorsed by former Vice President Joe Biden. Biden has announced plans to campaign for Jones in Alabama in October.

Fox News' Peter Doocy contributed to this story.