Congressional Hispanic Caucus PAC spending big on Vegas resorts, restaurants, nightclubs

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus BOLD PAC (CHC BOLD PAC), the fundraising arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, is spending big on resorts, restaurants, and nightclubs this year, mainly in Las Vegas, Federal Election Commission filings show.

The CHC BOLD PAC describes itself as "the fastest growing Democratic political action committee dedicated to increasing diversity in the House and Senate" and says it "champions progressive Democrats fighting for change." Democratic Rep. Tony Cardenas (Calif.), who leads the BOLD PAC, said Trump's policies have been the main driver in its fundraising success.

The BOLD PAC in 2017 has pulled in $4.4 million in contributions—including more than $2 million in the first three months alone—and spent $2.2 million.

As the CHC PAC was in the midst of its massive fundraising haul, they were spending extravagantly on luxury hotels in Las Vegas while paying hundreds of thousands to consultants.

The CHC PAC reported spending $6,000 at Aria Resort and Casino while making two separate payments totaling $19,649.12 for catering at Caesar's Palace in February. The BOLD PAC paid $2,175.41 to Fine Entertainment during the month, a company that provides venue space and catering for groups in the city, and spent nearly $2,000 on tickets to Michael Jackson One at Mandalay Bay.

The PAC spent $7,000 at Omnia Nightclub, which is located in Caesar's Palace, for "event space/food and beverage" while another $6,219.96 went to Caesar's for catering in March. Slightly more than $4,000 was paid to Fine Entertainment, while the PAC also disbursed $2,200 to Zuma Restaurant, a Japanese and sushi bar. An additional $1,708.11 was spent on catering at Aria Resort.

