AP falsely reports Graham was overheard pleading with McCain over health care bill

The Associated Press incorrectly reported Wednesday that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was overheard at an airport trying to cajole another senator into voting for his health care plan, when really Graham was just interviewing with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

"Sen. Graham implores colleague to vote for GOP health bill," the AP reported, citing a source who overheard Graham's conversation at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

The piece goes into detail about how Graham admitted the bill is not perfect, but stressed the need to overturn ObamaCare.

"A reference to working ‘for Arizona' suggests Graham was talking to his good friend John McCain," the AP wrote.

But after the piece went live, a spokesman for the South Carolina Republican said the piece was wrong and he had actually been chatting with Hannity on his radio show.

Click for more from The Washington Free Beacon.