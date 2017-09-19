Senate panel suspends Michael Cohen interview, after Trump lawyer shares statement with press

The Senate Intelligence Committee has invited President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to testify in an open hearing next month after Cohen’s team shared a statement with the press against committee wishes.

The panel scheduled the Oct. 25 hearing Tuesday after abruptly canceling a transcribed interview that Cohen was to undergo with committee staff on Capitol Hill.

Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., issued a brief statement saying they suspended the interview after Cohen "decided to pre-empt [it] by releasing a public statement prior to his engagement with Committee staff, in spite of the Committee’s requests that he refrain from public comment."

"The Committee expects witnesses in this investigation to work in good faith with the Senate," the statement later added.

After Cohen's appearance was rescheduled, Burr told reporters he did not think the panel would need to subpoena the attorney.

Cohen's statement, which was released to the press Tuesday morning in advance of the scheduled interview, blasted what he described as the "intentionally salacious" and "totally fabricated" anti-Trump dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele and published by BuzzFeed News in January.

The dossier claimed that Cohen had "secret meetings with Kremlin officials in August 2016" in Prague and played a "key role in [a] secret Trump campaign/Kremlin relationship" during last year's election.

"I have never engaged with, been paid by, paid for, or conversed with any member of the Russian Federation or anyone else to hack or interfere in the election," Cohen's statement said.

Cohen added that in his "proximity" to Trump as a candidate, he "never saw anything – not a hint of anything — that demonstrated his involvement in Russian interference in our election or any form of Russian collusion."

"I’m certain that the evidence at the conclusion of this investigation will reinforce the fact that there was no collusion between Russia, President Trump or me," Cohen went on.

Stephen Ryan, Cohen's attorney, told reporters that his client's statement was "factual, it was accurate, it was respectful and we stand behind that statement."

Last month, Cohen offered the House Intelligence Committee a point-by-point rebuttal to more than a dozen allegations contained in the pages of the now infamous dossier, the contents of which have not been verified by Fox News.

In Tuesday’s statement, Cohen called the dossier "shoddily written"and "filled with lies and rumors." He also reiterated his claim that he has never traveled to Prague, where the secret meetings with Kremlin officials were supposedly held.

The dossier has gotten renewed attention ever since a financier testified in July that the company involved in commissioning the document was concurrently working with a Russian attorney on what he called a “smear campaign” against him.

Bill Browder, CEO of Hermitage Capital, testified that Natalia Veselnitskaya hired Fusion GPS in that effort. Veselnitskaya is the same attorney who brokered a meeting at Trump Tower with Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort in June 2016.

In an email to Fox News last month, Veselnitskaya acknowledged that Fusion GPS was hired by “our lawyers” from law firm Baker Hostetler to look into Browder’s background and connections with allegations against her client, but distanced herself from the dossier, which she called "cheap gossip" and "tall tales."

Fusion GPS acknowledged Browder's timeline was correct, but said the two were "separate" projects. The firm's co-founder, Glenn Simpson, met with Senate Judiciary Committee staff behind closed doors on Capitol Hill last month for a transcribed interview. Fusion GPS told Fox News they turned over “more than 40,000 documents” to the committee for their investigation, but a committee spokesperson told Fox News that nearly 7,500 pages were blank.

Trump associate Roger Stone is expected to testify privately before the House Intelligence Committee next week as part of that panel's Russia probe.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman, Chad Pergram, John Roberts and Jason Donner contributed to this report.