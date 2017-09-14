Trump to sign resolution condemning white-nationalist groups

The White House said Wednesday that President Donald Trump will sign a bipartisan congressional resolution condemning white nationalists, after the measure passed both chambers earlier this week.

The joint resolution targets the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis, and other hate groups and urges the Trump administration “to use all available resources to address the threats posed by those groups.”

Lawmakers said the legislation would put the president on the record opposing hate groups after violence erupted at a racially charged rally in Virginia last month.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday the president would sign the legislation.

“He looks forward to doing so,” Sanders said in the daily White House press briefing.

Trump drew criticism from members of both parties over the summer after blaming “both sides” for tense protests and counterprotests that erupted in the city of Charlottesville, Va., in a combative news conference on Aug. 15.

