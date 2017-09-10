Trump makes Camp David his hurricane center, talks to governors in Irma's path

President Trump remained at Camp David Sunday, where he was monitoring Hurricane Irma and communicating with a handful of governors whose states lay in the Category 4 storm's path.

Trump spoke with Florida GOP Gov. Rick Scott and with governors from Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee -- states potentially in the storm’s northward track, as Irma began its asssault on Florida. It is expected to blow up the Sunshine State's west coast and into states north of FFlorida over the coming days.

The president and Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly have also spoken frequently with Florida senators Bill Nelson, a Democrat, and Marco Rubio, a Republican, said White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

On Saturday, Trump met with Vice President Pence and other Cabinet members at Camp David to discuss a plan of action for the storm and upcoming legislative issues.

The president also used the presidential retreat in western Maryland two weekends ago as a base from which to monitor Hurricane Harvey as it churned through southeast Texas and then Louisiana.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to return to the White House on Sunday afternoon.

"The U.S. Coast Guard, FEMA and all Federal and State brave people are ready," Trump tweeted late Saturday night. "Here comes Irma. God bless everyone!"

The Cabinet meeting Saturday afternoon was the president’s fourth since taking office.

He arrived at Camp David this weekend after what is considered his first major legislative win, when Congress on Friday approved $15.3 billion in Harvey disaster-relief aid linked to an increase in the government's borrowing authority.

However, the president and Congress will likely have to approve additional emergency funding for Harvey.