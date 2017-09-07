Hurricane Harvey fundraiser created by former US presidents

All five living former U.S. presidents came together Thursday to ask their fellow Americans to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

“One American Appeal,” a fundraiser designed to help victims of Harvey recover, is supported by all five former living U.S. presidents — Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

President Donald Trump tweeted his support for the cause Thursday night, saying, "We will confront ANY challenge, no matter how strong the winds or high the water. I'm proud to stand with Presidents for #OneAmericaAppeal."

“As the nation carefully watches the advance of Hurricane Irma, the presidents stand ready to expand their appeal to help those affected by that storm,” a news release said.

The appeal to Americans, and those who can help worldwide, came after the former presidents “were inspired to come together to lend their support to the people and communities affected and to the first responders, organizations, volunteers and neighbors who have been providing assistance to victims.”

All five presidents spoke in a PSA to coincide with the announcement of One America Appeal.

“Hurricane Harvey brought terrible destruction,” said President Clinton. “But it also brought out the best in humanity.”

“As former presidents, we wanted to help our fellow Americans begin to recover,” President Obama said.

“Our friends in Texas, including Presidents Bush 41 and 41, are doing just that,” added President Carter.

“People are hurting down here. But as one Texan put it, ‘We’ve got more love in Texas than water,’” George W. Bush said, before his father added: “We love you, Texas.”

The George H. W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation has created an account for funds to go directly to those affected by Harvey “to ensure 100 cents out of every dollar goes to assist hurricane victims.”

While One America Appeal was created to help Harvey victims, “efforts are underway to evaluate how this appeal can help those affected” by Hurricane Irma, too.

To donate, visit OneAmericaAppeal.org.