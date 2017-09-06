White House
Trump's personal $1 million donation for Hurricane Harvey relief is going to 12 organizations
President Trump’s personal $1 million donation for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts is going to twelve different organizations, the White House said Wednesday.
Among the charitable organizations receiving donations: the Red Cross, the Salvation Army and Habitat for Humanity.
“The president and first lady witnessed the work of some of these groups first hand while visiting with hurricane survivors, first responders, volunteers, and federal, state, and local officials, and are proud to further assist the recovery efforts in Texas,” the White House said in a statement.
Here is the breakdown of the donations:
- Reach out America – $100,000
- Red Cross – $300,000
- Salvation Army – $300,000
- Samaritan’s Purse – $100,000
- ASPCA – $25,000
- Catholic Charities – $25,000
- Direct Relief – $25,000
- Habitat for Humanity – $25,000
- Houston Humane Society – $25,000
- Operation Blessing – $25,000
- Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies – $25,000
- Team Rubicon – $25,000
“The president and first lady continue to pray for the people of Texas and Louisiana,” the White House said.