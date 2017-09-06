Trump's personal $1 million donation for Hurricane Harvey relief is going to 12 organizations

President Trump’s personal $1 million donation for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts is going to twelve different organizations, the White House said Wednesday.

Among the charitable organizations receiving donations: the Red Cross, the Salvation Army and Habitat for Humanity.

“The president and first lady witnessed the work of some of these groups first hand while visiting with hurricane survivors, first responders, volunteers, and federal, state, and local officials, and are proud to further assist the recovery efforts in Texas,” the White House said in a statement.

Here is the breakdown of the donations:

Reach out America – $100,000

Red Cross – $300,000

Salvation Army – $300,000

Samaritan’s Purse – $100,000

ASPCA – $25,000

Catholic Charities – $25,000

Direct Relief – $25,000

Habitat for Humanity – $25,000

Houston Humane Society – $25,000

Operation Blessing – $25,000

Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies – $25,000

Team Rubicon – $25,000

“The president and first lady continue to pray for the people of Texas and Louisiana,” the White House said.

