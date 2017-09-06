Trump-Pence fundraisers canceled in Texas as state recovers from Harvey

President Donald Trump has called off a series of reelection fundraising events in Texas as the state recovers from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

Trump was originally scheduled to hold a fundraiser in Dallas on Sept. 27, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Ticket prices ranged from $2,700 to $100,000, with the majority of the proceeds going to the Republican National Committee. Because of campaign finance laws, only the first $2,700 raised was to go toward Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Trump’s reelection campaign has also canceled a number of events that were scheduled for Vice President Mike Pence. He was set to hold a dinner event in San Antonio and a lunch in Houston in early October, both of which are now off the schedule, Politico reported.

There was no immediate word on whether any of the fundraisers will be rescheduled.