Susan Rice meets with House intel committee on Capitol Hill

Former national security adviser Susan Rice is meeting privately Wednesday with the House Intelligence Committee, Fox News has learned, in the latest Capitol Hill session involving an Obama administration official.

Rice was expected to face questions in closed session about Russia and the unmasking controversy. The sit-down comes after she attended a similar private session in July with staffers on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Some lawmakers have made clear they want to hear more from Obama administration officials, especially Rice, over their potential role in "unmasking" the identities of Trump associates from intelligence reports last year.

Rice has come under fire for her alleged role. Congressional investigators have issued subpoenas to the NSA, CIA and FBI seeking "unmasking" information related to three individuals: Rice, former CIA Director John Brennan and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power.

Rice initially told PBS' Judy Woodruff in March that she “knew nothing” about the unmasking of Trump associates. But weeks later on MSNBC, she admitted she sometimes sought out the identities of Trump associates who communicated with foreigners, a request known as “unmasking” in the intelligence community.

But “I leaked nothing to nobody,” Rice told MSNBC.

Power, too, has agreed to testify before the House Intelligence Committee as part of its Russia probe, Fox News has learned.

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper already appeared before both the House and Senate Intelligence Committees in July.

